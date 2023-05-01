US President Biden marks Eid Al Fitr at White House

President Joe Biden on Monday hosted a reception at the White House to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, emphasising his administration's continued support for the Muslim community.

“Today, there are 3.5 million of you in the United States,” he said, addressing a crowd gathered in the East Room.

“You come from different ethnicities, races, speak different languages, but you're united all as Americans.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris was also in attendance.

Mr Biden remarked on the community's many contributions to the country, from superheroes in film, food and clothing, as well as the military and diplomatic service.

“There are more Muslims and Muslim Americans serving in Congress today than ever in American history,” he said.

The President added it was great for “democracy when Congress looks like America”.

He pointed out two Muslim Congress members, Andre Carson and Ilhan Omar, who were also in attendance.

Eid Al Fitr is the holiday ending the fasting month of Ramadan and it is marked by sharing food and spending time with family.

Two cities in Michigan made Eid Al Fitr a public holiday this year. Other US cities have been working towards making it a school holiday.

The Muslim-American community has faced decades of Islamophobia after the September 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington.

“We're determined to confront all forms of hate, including Islamophobia, which is important to me [and] this is a priority for my administration,” Mr Biden said, “which is why I established an emergency task force to address attacks on Muslims and anti-Muslim bias and discrimination.

“Standing up against anti-Muslim hate is essential to who we are.”