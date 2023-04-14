Minneapolis approves dawn Muslim prayer call—a first for any big US city

Minneapolis, Minnesota, has become the first major US city to allow the Islamic call to prayer, or adhan, to be played over speaker at all times, making for the announcement to be heard five times a day year-round.

The Minneapolis City Council this week unanimously agreed to amend the city's noise ordinance, which had prevented dawn and late evening calls at certain times of the year due to noise restrictions, the Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper reported.

The vote of approval was made during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is currently taking place.

“The Constitution doesn’t sleep at night,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, after the vote.

He said the move shows the world that a “nation founded on freedom of religion makes good on its promise”.

Minneapolis has had a flourishing population of East African immigrants since at least the 1990s, and mosques now are common. Three of 13 members of the council identify as Muslim.

Mayor Jacob Frey is expected to sign the measure next week.

“Minneapolis has become a city for all religions,” said Imam Mohammed Dukuly of Masjid An-Nur mosque in Minneapolis, who was among several Muslim leaders who witnessed the vote.

Three years ago, city officials worked with the Dar Al-Hijrah mosque to allow the adhan to be broadcast outdoors five times daily during Ramadan.

Prayers are said when light appears at dawn, at noon, at mid- to late afternoon, at sunset and when the night sky appears. In Minnesota, dawn arrives as early as before 5:30am in summer, while sunset at the solstice happens after 9pm.

The city allowed year-round broadcasts last year, but only between 7am and 10pm — typically excluding early morning prayer and sometimes night prayer.

The decision drew no organised community opposition.

At a recent public hearing, Christian and Jewish leaders expressed support for extending the hours for the adhan.

Council Member Lisa Goodman, who on Thursday was observing the final day of Passover, said the Jewish call to prayer — which is generally spoken rather than broadcast — doesn’t face legal restrictions.

Observers also added that church bells regularly toll for Christians.

“It’s something I grew up with, but not my children,” council member Jamal Osman said, adding that hearing the call to prayer from local mosques brings him joy.

Associated Press contribute to this report