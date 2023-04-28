Watch: South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol sings American Pie at White House

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol received a standing ovation at a star-studded state dinner with the Bidens after performing a surprise rendition of the Don McLean hit American Pie at the White House.

Mr Yoon drew cheers at the banquet on Wednesday night as he broke into song, crooning the famous lines of the 1971 folk rock classic. McLean is one of Mr Yoon's favourite American singer-songwriters.

“I had no idea you could sing," Mr Biden said after the performance.

The song came as a surprise after performances from Broadway stars Norm Lewis and Lea Salonga.

At the end of the event, Mr Biden gave his counterpart a guitar signed by McLean himself.

Mr Yoon is on a three-day official visit to Washington to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the US-South Korean alliance.

The leaders have discussed key issues including North Korea, semiconductor chips and Ukraine.