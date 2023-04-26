Biden says 'I feel good' when asked about his age

A day after announcing his intention to run for re-election, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed his low polling numbers and his age, two persistent challenges that the Democratic leader would have to overcome to stay in the White House.

At 80, Mr Biden is already the oldest American president. If he wins in 2024, he would be 86 by the end of his term.

Addressing the issue of age, he said it was ultimately up to voters to decide whether or not he was fit for another term.

“One of the things that people are going to find out, they're going to see a race and they're going to judge whether or not I have it or don't have it,” he said at a news conference at the White House during a state visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

“I respect them taking a hard look at it, I take a hard look at it as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run and I feel good."

Polls show that most Americans do not want Mr Biden to run again, with nearly half giving his age as the main reason.

Mr Biden said every president running for a second term has fared badly in approval polls this far out from the vote.

“I noticed the polling data I keep hearing about is that I'm between 42 and 46 per cent favourable rating,” Mr Biden said in the Rose Garden.

“But everybody running for re-election at this time has been in the same position. There's nothing new about that, they're making it sound like Biden's really underwater."

Mr Biden formally announced on Tuesday that he is seeking a second term in office in 2024, asking voters in a three-minute video to give him a chance to “finish this job".

With no serious Democratic challengers, he faces an almost certain path to winning his party’s nomination.

But his approval ratings stand at 42.5 per cent, according to the latest figures aggregated by FiveThirtyEight — significantly lower than the 50 per cent minimum ratings that has historically propelled presidents before him into second terms.

Mr Biden promoted the creation of new jobs, economic growth and funding towards fighting climate change as some of the accomplishments in his time in office.

"We've created 12 million new jobs, we've created 800,000 manufacturing jobs, we have economic growth moving, we're in a situation where we've invested more money and more help in dealing with a climate crisis than any nation in the world,” he told the news conference.

“And so things are moving. And the reason I'm running again is there’s a job to finish."

Mr Biden is likely to face former president Donald Trump, should he win his Republican Party nomination, making it a rematch from the 2020 presidential election when he beat Mr Trump by seven million votes.