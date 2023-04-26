US military chief and Jordan's King Abdullah reaffirm partnership

The top commander of US forces in the Middle East on Wednesday reaffirmed Jordan’s “strategic importance” to the security and stability of the Middle East.

“Jordan is critical to the security and stability of the region,” said Gen Michael Kurilla, the head of US Central Command, who met King Abdullah II on Tuesday during a two-day visit to Amman.

"The strategic importance of the Jordanian Armed Forces was made clear during the battle against ISIS."

According to Centcom, Gen Kurilla underscored the US commitment to working with Jordan on pressing threats to the security and stability in the region.

He also held talks with senior leaders of the Jordanian Armed Forces about continuing co-operation between the countries in the modernisation of shared technology and strengthening interoperability.

The leaders inspected integrated air and missile defence operations at the Jordanian Air Defence Operations Centre, and alert procedures of Royal Jordanian Air Force fighter aircraft.