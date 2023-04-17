Senior ISIS leader in Syria believed to have been killed by US

US forces believe they have killed a “senior ISIS Syria leader” after conducting a targeted raid on Monday, Central Command said.

Washington could not confirm the killing on Monday morning, but claimed its operation resulted in the “probable death” of an unnamed ISIS member and two other armed people.

The early-morning helicopter raid in the country's north targeted the senior ISIS member who is “responsible for planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe,” Centcom said.

“Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution,” it added.

Central Command did not immediately respond to The National's request for details over the lack of certainty of the person's death, or more information regarding their identity.

The US has about 900 troops in Syria in a mission focused on countering Iran-backed militias and preventing the resurgence of ISIS, in partnership with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The terrorist group continues to wage a low-level insurgency across northern Iraq and Syria, and often attacks SDF members.

Washington has executed a series of counter-strikes against ISIS in recent weeks. This comes amid escalating tensions with Tehran after a drone attack killed an American contractor at a US base in Hasakah governorate last month.

In recent weeks, Centcom killed senior ISIS leader Khalid Aydd Ahmad Al Jabouri in Syria's north-west and captured an “attack facilitator” for the terrorist group.

Centcom chief Gen Michael Kurilla told the House Armed Services Committee last month that ISIS would return to power in “one to two years” if the US were to withdraw from its mission in Syria.