Jordan's King Abdullah performs Umrah during visit to Saudi Arabia

Jordan's King Abdullah II completed a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, after meeting officials and performing the Umrah pilgrimage.

The Jordanian royal held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah and discussed bilateral ties between the two states.

The leaders had met for suhoor, the meal eaten before dawn by Muslims fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

"During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two brotherly countries, and a number of issues of common interest were discussed," the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives King Abdullah of Jordan, in Jeddah. SPA

Earlier on Wednesday, King Abdullah had performed Umrah.

He was welcomed by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif bin Bandar Al Sudairi and a number of senior officials.

After arriving at the Grand Mosque in Makkah the king performed the pilgrimage.

King Abdullah of Jordan performs Umrah. Photo: The Royal Hashemite Court

King Abdullah visited the UAE on Tuesday, where President Sheikh Mohamed held an iftar banquet in his honour in Abu Dhabi.

The President received the monarch and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah at Al Bateen Palace.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah reviewed the long-standing ties between the two nations, during high-level talks.