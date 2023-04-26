Uber Eats driver killed and dismembered while making delivery, Florida police say

A Florida man has been charged with murder and other offences in the killing and dismemberment of an Uber Eats driver who had brought food to the assailant's house, authorities said.

Oscar Solis Jr, 30, has been charged with killing the driver during a delivery this week at a home in Holiday, Florida, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The remains were found at the house in bin bags and a cooler, which also contained a receipt with Mr Solis's name on it, according to a police affidavit.

“This was a horrific crime of passion,” Mr Nocco told reporters. “This was demonic. What he did was demonic.”

Mr Solis faces charges of murder while engaged in a robbery, failure to register as a convicted felon and for a breach of parole, jail records show.

He was released from an Indiana prison in January after serving four years for an assault and burglary conviction, Mr Nocco said. He moved to the Florida home about three months ago.

The case comes amid several recent random shootings of people around the US who approached strangers' homes, including a couple in Davie, Florida, whose car was fired at when they were making an Instacart delivery but turned into the wrong driveway. They were not injured.

Jail records did not list a lawyer who could speak on Mr Solis' behalf. A jail mugshot shows Mr Solis's face is covered with tattoos, and Mr Nocco said he was affiliated in Indiana with the violent MS-13 gang.

In Florida, the 193cm, 143kg Mr Solis worked security at an adult entertainment venue, according to the affidavit.

Evidence collected in the case includes blood found in various places around the house and a key fob belonging to the victim that was found on Mr Solis's dresser, on top of his wallet.

The affidavit also says the victim's car was found abandoned a short distance away, and inside were a bin bag containing blood-soaked rags and towels, a Door Dash bag like one the victim carried and an employment time card with Mr Solis's name on it.

Investigators also obtained surveillance video from the house showing the victim making the food delivery and, later, two men carrying heavy bin bags outside. The other man, who worked as a driver for Mr Solis, has not been charged.

The victim had been reported missing by his wife after he never came home from his Uber Eats deliveries. Uber told investigators the victim's last reported location was at the Solis home.