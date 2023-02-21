Alligator kills 85-year-old Florida woman

An 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator while walking her dog in south-east Florida, officials said.

Residents told local media that the woman was walking her dog on Monday when the alligator attacked it. The woman tried to free the dog when the deadly encounter occurred. The dog survived, though its condition was not immediately known.

St Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara told WPTV the alligator was about 3.3 metres long.

An alligator trapper arrived at the scene and captured the reptile two hours after witnesses called emergency services.

“FWC [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission] is in charge of the investigation, however we assisted with a helicopter and manpower,” Sheriff Mascara said.

The woman's name has not been released.

“Our prayers go out to the loved ones of the victim and the Spanish Lakes’ residents who knew the victim and witnessed the attack,” Sheriff Mascara said in a Facebook post.

FWC said serious injuries caused by alligators are a rare occurrence in Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report