Bird strike sparks fire in US plane engine

A bird strike sparked an engine fire on a passenger plane shortly after it took off on Sunday from an Ohio airport, forcing it to return to ground, authorities have said.

American Airlines flight 1958 had departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus around 7.45am and was headed to Phoenix.

The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned safely to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to arrange alternative flights for all passengers.

Airport officials said John Glenn Columbus was operating as usual and the fire had caused only minor flight delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.