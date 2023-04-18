Trump back on Instagram to promote second series of digital trading cards

Former US President Donald Trump posted images on his Instagram account on Tuesday, for the first time since January 5, 2021, the day before the deadly Capitol riots.

Mr Trump took to Instagram to promote his digital trading cards series, posting a picture of himself appearing to hold the Liberty Bell, a symbol of abolitionists’ efforts to put to end slavery in the US.

“I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched digital trading cards, we are doing it again, series 2, available right now,” he wrote alongside the picture.

He then posted a second image of himself dressed in a red superhero costume. His belt reads “Trump Champion.”

Mr Trump launched his first line of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in December calling it the “official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection”. The first series sold out in two hours, the official website said.

NFTs are unique digital trading cards that cannot be copied, substituted or subdivided. They are recorded in a blockchain, which is used to certify ownership and authenticity.

The cards are on sale for $99 each on the website. The site also promises those who buy 47 cards a ticket to a dinner with the former president at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

The last time Mr Trump posted on his Instagram account he shared a banner inviting his supporters to join him to a “Save America March” on January 6, 2021, at the Ellipse near the White House.

His supporters stormed the US Capitol in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden as president.

Mr Trump was banned from the social media platform after his response. But in January, Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook announced that it would allow him back on its platforms.

Mr Trump announced in November that he would run in the 2024 presidential election.

The trading cards site said sales money would not fund the campaign.

“These Digital Trading Cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign,” according to the frequently asked question section on the site.