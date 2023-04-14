SpaceX's Starship test flight receives crucial FAA approval

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday approved a long-awaited, final hurdle for SpaceX to launch its new giant Starship from Texas as early as next week on a first test flight.

Under the agency's license, SpaceX announced that Starship — the world’s biggest and most powerful rocket — could soar as soon as Monday.

SpaceX will attempt to send the spacecraft atop the colossal booster around the world, from the southern tip of Texas all the way to Hawaii. The first stage will be discarded in the Gulf of Mexico and the spacecraft into the Pacific. No landings will be attempted for this debut. No people or satellites will be aboard the 120-meter rocket.

It will be the first launch attempt of a full-size Starship, made of shiny stainless steel and powered by methane-fueled engines.

The FAA said SpaceX had met all requirements, including safety and environmental. The license is valid for five years.

"We carefully analyzed the public safety risks during every stage of the mission and required SpaceX to mitigate those risks," the FAA added.

Company chief executive Elon Musk envisions using Starships to send people to the moon and Mars.

Nasa has already signed up for a Starship to put astronauts on the lunar surface as early as 2025.

Associated Press contributed to this report