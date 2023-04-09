Tennessee state house has 'toxic work environment' expelled lawmakers say

The two young black Democrat lawmakers who were expelled from the Tennessee State House on Thursday over their involvement in a gun reform protest have criticised the Republican-dominated legislature.

Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, along with their Democrat colleague Gloria Johnson, interrupted a legislative session to demand that their Republican colleagues take action on gun reform following a deadly shooting at a religious primary school in Nashville last month.

The attack left three children and three staff dead.

The state legislature voted overwhelmingly to expel Mr Jones, 27, and Mr Pearson, 29, for their role in the protest. Ms Johnson, who is white, narrowly avoided being expelled.

The young lawmakers told NBC's Meet the Press that they felt targeted by their Republican colleagues.

“It has always been a toxic work environment to work in the Tennessee State Capitol,” said Mr Pearson.

“They're really sending signals that you don't belong here and that is what the underlying and undergirding comments and responses that we heard on the House floor and the comments to myself and my brother, Representative Jones was really about.

“It's about us not belonging in the institution, because they are afraid of the changes that are happening in our society and the voices that are being elevated.”

Their expulsion has shocked Democrats across the country. The White House has rallied around them.

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise visit to Nashville to meet the expelled lawmakers.

“A democracy says you don’t silence the people, you do not stifle the people, you do not turn off their microphones when they are speaking about the importance of life and liberty,” said Ms Harris.

Mr Jones said he’s been inspired by the response he’s received.

“I think the most resounding message we are hearing from the White House and across the world and people across this nation is that this attack on democracy will not go on unchallenged,” he said.

Both Mr Jones and Mr Pearson may be voted back into their old jobs by the councils in charge of electing interim representatives to their districts.