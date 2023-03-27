Kamala Harris takes aid package to Ghana

An energised and smiling US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday thanked a group of leaders and guests for their warm welcome, and expressed her excitement about the future of Africa.

Ms Harris landed in Accra, Ghana, on Sunday to strengthen relations between the US and Africa and to offer support, financial and otherwise.

She was greeted by Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo, which included a red carpet.

"We're looking forward to using this visit of yours as a springboard to renew these relationships and expand them," Mr Akufo-Addo said.

The energy and creativity of Ghana’s young leaders will shape the future of Africa – and the world. pic.twitter.com/5vjmRhZw92 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 26, 2023

Accompanied by her husband, Doug Emhoff, Ms Harris will next stop in Tanzania and Zambia on her week-long trip.

"We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring and very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on the continent of Africa," Mr Harris said in a speech from the tarmac.

The trip follows a December summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Washington with leaders from Africa, where the White House hopes to balance the rising influence of China and Russia.

"The Vice President’s travel to Ghana reaffirms … supporting conflict prevention and stabilisation in coastal West Africa, promoting inclusive economic growth … investing in women and youth, elevating engagement with the African diaspora, addressing shared health challenges, and partnering to build climate resilience and steward our shared Atlantic Ocean," the White House said before her arrival.

READ MORE Tyre Nichols funeral: Kamala Harris delivers fiery speech calling for justice

In a meeting with Mr Akufo-Addo on Monday, Mr Harris announced a $139 million package of bilateral security, economic and development assistance, including for business and culture initiatives, and for the health sector, including an anti-malaria programme.

Struggling with an economic crisis, burgeoning debt and inflation of more than 50 per cent, Ghana has agreed on a $3 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Ghana's Finance Minister, Kenneth Ofori-Atta, returned this month from a trip to China, where the two governments discussed debt issues.

Ghana is one of the Gulf of Guinea nations, along with neighbours Benin and Togo, suffering from the fallout from extremist violence over their northern borders in Burkina Faso.

Western partners are backing a regional military co-operation among West African coastal states, as well as initiatives to help development and aid in vulnerable northern border regions.

Ms Harris visits Ghanaian artist Baaba J at Vibration studio at the freedom skate park in Accra, Ghana, on March 27. AP

In an earlier statement, Mr Harris's office said the Biden administration would invest $100 million as part of a plan to help Ghana, Benin, Togo and Ivory Coast in stabilisation and countering the threat of extremism.

New programmes aim to strengthen development and increase governance in northern border communities where local officials worry militants may try to gain influence.

"The plan is intended to address regional threats of violent extremism and instability in Coastal West Africa," it said.

Washington will send a special adviser to Ghana to help Mr Akufo-Addo's government with its debt this year.

Other programmes will include small business development funds, especially for women and youth, financing to help combat child labour in Ghana's cocoa industry and investments in weather and climate early warning systems.

Ms Harris will meet entrepreneurs, students, women and farmers while in Ghana, and will also visit the historic Cape Coast Castle where slaves were kept 400 years ago.

After Ghana, she will travel on Wednesday to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

Ms Harris's trip to Africa is the latest move in deepening US engagement with a continent largely ignored under Republican Donald Trump, and long viewed in Washington as more of a problem area than an opportunity.

The tour is also part of Washington's resistance to growing Chinese and Russian involvement in Africa, with US officials promoting what they say is a more positive message.

Agencies contributed to this report