Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for 2016 ski crash

US actress Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to stand trial on Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said she collided with him while skiing in Utah in 2016.

Terry Sanderson, 76, said the actress turned lifestyle influencer was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the US.

The incident took place at Deer Valley Resort which is a skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele.

“Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control,” Mr Sanderson's lawyer claimed in the lawsuit.

“Knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries. Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

In a case that has lasted years since the 2016 incident, Mr Sanderson is suing Ms Paltrow for $300,000 — claiming that the accident in Park City was a result of negligence, and left him with physical injuries and emotional distress.

At ski resorts, the skier who is downhill has the right of way, so a central question in the case is who was further down the beginner's run when the collision transpired. Both Ms Paltrow and Mr Sanderson claim in court filings that they were further downhill when the other rammed into them.

Mr Sanderson also accused Deer Valley and its employees of engaging in a “cover up” by not providing complete information on incident reports and not following resort safety policies.

After his initial lawsuit seeking $3.1 million was dropped, Mr Sanderson amended the complaint and he is now seeking $300,000.

Paltrow — the Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in Shakespeare in Love and Marvel's Iron Man movies — filed a counterclaim in response, seeking attorney fees and $1 in damages.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, founder and chief executive of Goop, participates in a panel discussion during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, May 4, 2022. Bloomberg

Paltrow has countered that he was actually the culprit in the collision, is overstating his injuries, and trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth.

In addition to her acting career, she is also the founder and CEO of the high-end wellness company, Goop.

In court filings, her attorneys deny Mr Sanderson's claims and allege that he was the one who crashed into her — a collision in which she sustained a “full body blow".

Her counterclaim alleges that members of Paltrow's group checked on Mr Sanderson, who assured them he was fine. It casts doubt on his motive and claims of injury, noting that before the incident, he had 15 documented medical conditions.

“He demanded Ms Paltrow pay him millions. If she did not pay, she would face negative publicity resulting from his allegations,” her attorneys wrote in a 2019 court filing.

The trial in Park City is slated to last longer than a week.