Biden hosts Irish taoiseach on St Patrick's Day

US President Joe Biden is hosting Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Friday as part of a longstanding St Patrick's Day meeting between the leaders.

Before his meeting with Mr Biden, the Irish prime minister and his partner had breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband.

During the breakfast, Mr Varadkar said the US has been an important player in promoting peace in Ireland "at critical points when few others had the influence to do so".

Mr Varadkar is also expected to discuss Mr Biden's upcoming trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland that will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The two leaders will also discuss the White House's support during Brexit.

"People around the world listen to what the White House says and President Biden has said all the right things from our point of view in the past couple of years," Mr Varadkar said.

"I'm also keen to thank him for America's support for Ukraine — American leadership at this time is crucial."

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, right, with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matthew Barrett in Washington. EPA

In the afternoon the Taoiseach will hand a crystal bowl of shamrocks to Mr Biden at the White House.

It will be the first shamrock bowl handover for Mr Biden after last year's ceremony was scuppered when the Irish leader at the time, Micheal Martin, tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Biden is one of 23 American presidents with Irish ancestry.

Mr Biden often speaks of his Irish heritage and declared March to be Irish-American heritage month.

"Ireland and the United States are forever bound together by our people and our passion. Everything between us runs deep," he said in a proclamation.

Agencies contributed to this report