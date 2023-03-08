UN Security Council renews Sudan sanctions despite opposition from Khartoum

The UN's 15-member Security Council on Wednesday renewed sanctions on Sudan for one year, ignoring Khartoum's calls for the “immediate” and unconditional lifting of the measures.

Sudan has repeatedly called for the world body to scrap the sanctions as well as an arms embargo imposed in 2005 during the conflict in the country's restive Darfur region.

A panel of experts responsible for monitoring and enacting the measures approved their renewal until 2024, with 13 votes in favour and Russia and China abstaining.

Negotiations between council members over the benchmark measures proved difficult, owing to divergent views over the utility of the sanctions regime.

China's deputy UN representative, Geng Shuang, said the sanctions were “outdated and should be lifted because things have improved on the ground”.

As a compromise, Gabon, Mozambique and Ghana (A3), together with the UAE, proposed introducing a “sunset clause” for the measures of the Sudan sanctions which were open-ended.

However, the UAE's ambassador to the UN, Lana Nusseibeh, expressed regret that the proposal for a "sunset clause" was adopted for 18 months in duration and not for one year as suggested by Gabon, Mozambique, Ghana and the UAE.

Ms Nusseibeh pointed out that "the A3 and the UAE voted in favor of this text in the spirit of compromise and in order to recognize that some progress has been made."

She underscored that sanctions are not supposed to "last forever" but they are simply "tools intended for maintaining or restoring international peace and security."

A formal peace agreement between the warring sides in Darfur was signed in 2020. That same year, the US delisted Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism, opening access for Khartoum to international lending institutions and economic development resources.

But the East African country was plunged into chaos in 2021 when a military coup removed the western-backed government and replaced it with a junta, bringing a halt to international aid.