Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State in Washington

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Tuesday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the two discussed several topics including the Negev process, an effort to strengthen ties between the signatories of the Abraham Accords.

They also spoke about increased tension between Palestinians and Israelis following the formation of a new far-right government in Israel.

Both Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Blinken spoke warmly of the two countries' close ties.

“We have a wonderful, diverse relationship with the United States,” said Sheikh Abdullah.

“And we should be very proud of everything we have achieved together as governments but together as the people of both our countries — we are in a terrific place.”

Mr Blinken said Tuesday’s meeting was an opportunity to “advance the cause of regional peace, stability, security” in the Middle East.

The meeting follows a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which has claimed the lives of more than 35,000 people so far.

Both countries have been active in search and rescue efforts and pledged millions of dollars in aid.

The UAE has allocated $100 million of relief to Turkey and Syria and delivered 107 tonnes of assistance to affected areas.

The US, meanwhile, has pledged $85 million in relief to Turkey and Syria and has sent 150 search and rescue operators to the affected areas.

Week two of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria — in pictures