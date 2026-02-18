When will Pakistan next face India at the 2026 T20 World Cup?

After all the drama, uncertainty and dire weather forecasts, all teams for the Super Eight stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup have been finalised.

Pakistan were the last team to confirm their participation in the next phase of the tournament after defeating Namibia in their final group match in Colombo on Wednesday.

Sahibzada ​Farhan scored his maiden international century to propel Pakistan to ⁠a thumping 102-run victory.

The team in green gave a target of exactly 200 in the must-win game and bundled out Namibia for 97 to complete an emphatic win.

The only surprise exit from the group stage was Australia. And that was a big one. The 2021 T20 champions suffered comprehensive defeats against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, with their campaign falling at the first hurdle.

Multiple injuries, muddled selections and a seemingly lethargic approach to international T20 cricket saw Australia fail to make it to the knockouts for the fifth time in six tournaments.

Pakistan too came close to suffering a similar fate. In their opening match of the tournament, Pakistan avoided a stunning defeat against the Netherlands after being rescued in their run chase of 148 by all-rounder Faheem Ashraf's crucial late assault.

A heavy defeat against India hit Pakistan’s net run rate hard. But a comprehensive win over Namibia brought confidence back into the team.

Now, the focus shifts to the next leg of the tournament.

Previous slide Next slide Pakistan's Babar Azam is clean bowled by India's Axar Patel during their T20 World Cup group stage match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. AFP Info

Pakistan opener Usman Khan took the attack to India but was stumped off the bowling of Axar Patel. Getty Images Info

Jasprit Bumrah was excellent with the new ball for India. Getty Images Info

India's Ishan Kishan played a stunning knock of 77 to set up a big win in Colombo. AFP Info

Ishan Kishan top-scored with a quick 77. AFP Info

Saim Ayub, right, was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers on Sunday. AFP Info

India's Shivam Dube added quick runs at the death and took two catches. AFP Info













Who are Pakistan’s next opponents?

At the T20 World Cup, teams are assigned pre-determined seedings which means they only need to make the cut in the group stage and there is no pressure to finish first or second.

The top two teams from each of the four groups enter the Super Eights. There, the eight teams are divided into two further groups where teams will play three matches each. The top two sides from those two groups then make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan find themselves in Group 2 alongside England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Salman Agha’s team will have the advantage of playing the entire tournament in Sri Lanka owing to security concerns in India and political tensions with their neighbours.

Super Eight fixtures

Saturday, Feb 21 – New Zealand v Pakistan (Colombo, 5.30pm UAE)

Tuesday, Feb 24 – England v Pakistan (Pallekele, 5.30pm)

Saturday, Feb 28 – Sri Lanka v Pakistan (Pallekele, 5.30pm)

When will Pakistan face India next in the tournament?

The first clash between the arch rivals almost did not happen. After weeks of negotiations, pleas from member boards and diplomatic interventions, Pakistan agreed to play India in Colombo having earlier refused to honour the fixture in solidarity with Bangladesh who were removed from the tournament.

The seeding system means Pakistan and India are now in separate groups in the Super Eights and can meet only in the semi-finals. According to the tournament rules, the team finishing first in one group plays the team placed second in the other group in the semi-finals.

In that case, an India v Pakistan semi-final will take place in Colombo on March 4. However, if both teams finish on the same position in the Super Eight stage, they can only meet in the final, which will then take place in Colombo on March 8.