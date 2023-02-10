Mike Pence summoned in Donald Trump investigation, reports say

Former US vice president Mike Pence has been summoned in the special counsel's investigation into Donald Trump and his allies' plans to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, multiple outlets reported.

The summons is part of an investigation by special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading a separate investigation into Mr Trump's potential mishandling of classified documents, the Associated Press reported.

The move could potentially mean that Mr Pence would testify in a criminal investigation against Mr Trump, who is seeking to become president again in 2024.

Mr Pence and his legal team are weighing a response to the summons, ABC News reported.

The Indiana Republican, who himself is thought to be gearing up for a presidential run, has made no secret of his disagreements with his former boss about the 2020 election. As supporters of the former president stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Mr Pence was allegedly pressured to unilaterally overturn then president-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Also summoned in the investigation was former national security adviser Robert O'Brien, CNN reported. Mr O'Brien received two summonses requesting his testimony and for documents relating to Mr Trump's role in the 2020 election and the classified documents discovery.

The National Security Council, which Mr O'Brien headed, may have been involved in the handling of White House classified documents. He had considered resigning from the post after the January 6 attack but chose to stay on instead.

Other former Trump officials ordered to testify before the grand jury include Pat Cippolone, former White House counsel, and Marc Short, Mr Trump's former chief of staff.