Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify before January 6 panel

Pat Cipollone, White House counsel to former President Donald Trump, has agreed to give evidence on Friday in a transcribed interview before the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, news media reported.

Mr Cipollone's actions during the deadly attack were described by witnesses at previous hearings before the House select committee. The committee subpoenaed him last week with a deadline to give sworn testimony before the panel.

Expand Autoplay 'There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonour will remain.' Congresswoman and January 6 committee vice chairwoman Liz Cheney to Republican colleagues who have defended Mr Trump's claims of election fraud. AFP

Mr Cipollone is appearing under subpoena and will not be in public, according to a New York Times report, confirmed by CNN. The committee did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The subpoena seeking a deposition from Mr Cipollone after dramatic public testimony from a former White House aide who said Mr Cipollone had warned her at the time that they could face "every crime imaginable" if Mr Trump went to the Capitol on January 6 after delivering a fiery rally speech to his supporters.

READ MORE The US Capitol riots could have been prevented

Mr Trump's supporters, armed with weapons including AR-15-style rifles, marched from the Ellipse outside the White House to Capitol Hill in a failed effort to prevent politicians from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

"The Select Committee's investigation has revealed evidence that Mr Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about president Trump’s activities on January 6 and in the days that preceded," the panel said in a statement last week.

"Any concerns Mr Cipollone has about the institutional prerogatives of the office he previously held are clearly outweighed by the need for his testimony."