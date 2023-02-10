Biden to visit Poland ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

US President Joe Biden will visit Poland ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House announced on Friday.

Mr Biden will travel to Poland from February 20-22, where he will discuss bilateral co-operation with President Andrzej Duda. He will also meet other Nato leaders to underscore Washington's support for the alliance.

“In addition, President Biden will deliver remarks ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine addressing how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby added: “Wouldn't it be great if the President didn't have to make a trip around a one-year anniversary of a war that never should have started?

“Sadly, that's where we are and he wants to make sure that he's sending that strong message.”

Mr Biden will also reiterate that the US will “continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the White House said.

He previously expressed it was his intention to visit Poland. However, it appears unlikely a visit to Ukraine is part of his future plans.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.