Lockerbie bombing suspect pleads not guilty in US court

Abu Agila Mohammad Masud, the Libyan citizen accused of making the bomb that downed Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, was arraigned in US federal court in Washington on Wednesday.

Masud pleaded not guilty to three charges in connection to one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in UK and US history.

The 71-year-old faces two counts of destruction of an aircraft resulting in death and one count of destruction of a vehicle used in foreign commerce.

The charges carry the possibility of life in prison or the death penalty; however, the prosecution said it would not be pursuing capital punishment because at the time of the bombing in 1988, it was not in federal use.

A total of 270 people were killed when a bomb exploded on board the New York-bound flight as it flew over Lockerbie.

All 259 people on board perished in the attack and 11 people were killed by falling debris.

The majority of those on board were Americans, including 35 students from Syracuse University in New York state, who were returning from semesters abroad.

The families of the victims have long sought justice for the attack, but it has been elusive.

Only one other person has been convicted for the bombing. A former Libyan intelligence officer who spent seven years in a Scottish prison after his conviction in 2001, but he was eventually released on compassionate ground and died in Libya in 2012.

The US government first filed charges against Masud in 2020, but it took over two years to extradite him from Libya.

His family claims he was kidnapped from his home by armed men in November.

In a statement at the time, his family admonished the Libyan government for his capture and for allowing the extradition.

His arraignment was delayed multiple times over issues securing a defence team.