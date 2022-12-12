Lockerbie bombing suspect due in US court

Abu Agila Mohammad Masud, the Libyan citizen accused of making the bomb that downed Pan AM Flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988, was due in a US courtroom on Monday, Justice Department officials said.

All 243 passengers and 16 crew were killed when a bomb exploded aboard the Pan Am flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Detroit via London, making it the deadliest terrorist attack in British history.

Eleven people were killed on the ground by falling debris.

Most of the victims on the flight were American, and the US government filed charges against Masud in 2020 but were only able to secure his extradition from Libya on Sunday.

The circumstances under which he was taken into custody were not immediately clear.

“The United States has taken custody of alleged Pan Am Flight 103 bomb maker Abu Agila Mohammad Masud,” a Department of Justice representative confirmed to The National.

Among the dead were 35 students from Syracuse University in New York state who were returning from studying abroad. Families of those killed have been on a three-decade quest for justice.

Paul Hudson, whose 16-year-old daughter Melina was killed in the attack, told The National he was “surprised and somewhat relieved that this has finally happened”.

Syracuse University chancellor Kent Syverud called Masud's extradition a “significant milestone in a decades-long process to bring those responsible for this despicable act to justice”.

Only one other person has been convicted for the bombing: former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet Al Megrahi spent seven years in a Scottish prison after his conviction in 2001.

He died in Libya in 2012, always maintaining his innocence.

The investigation into the bombing was hampered by a lack physical evidence, said Oliver “Buck” Revell, a former FBI assistant director who oversaw the probe until 1991.

“Everything was blown up,” Mr Revell told The National. “We had to start without any physical evidence immediately and we were able to ultimately dig down and come up with some physical evidence that led us to the original arrests.”

He added that investigators did not focus on Masud until much later, but the fact that he has been taken into custody shows the long reach of the US justice system.

“This should be able to close out the case and the effort to bring closure to this terrible tragedy.”

Scottish authorities commended the US for their joint pursuit of justice.

“Scottish prosecutors and officers of Police Scotland have remained committed to the case and for decades have worked closely with US Department of Justice attorneys and FBI case agents on the investigation," said Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain.

Ms Bain said she plans to attend "commemorative events" in the US next week to mark the 34th anniversary of the "tragedy" and that "ongoing engagement here and in the US between law enforcement authorities, and with families who lost loved ones, is an important feature of this case".