Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon in US airspace

US officials on Thursday said they are tracking a potential Chinese spy balloon hovering over the country, several news organisations reported, citing Pentagon sources.

The balloon was spotted on the Canadian border earlier in the week. It later entered US airspace in the state of Montana.

There are concerns of surveillance and intelligence gathering being done via the balloon and authorities are working to make sure it does not collect sensitive information.

NBC first reported the news, with defence officials saying leaders had debated shooting it down.

The Associated Press later reported that the military had decided not to shoot it down because of possible debris. In addition, the balloon does not pose a threat to the American public.

“We continue to track and monitor it closely,” Pentagon spokesman Brig Gen Pat Ryder told NBC.

The sighting comes at a time of high US-China tension over military build-up in Asia as well as intensifying economic and technology competition.

However, Washington and Beijing have begun to warm up to economic talks and members of President Joe Biden's administration are preparing for trips to China in the coming weeks.

The Financial Times on Thursday reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on his visit. He will be the highest-level US diplomat to meet Mr Xi in China in about six years.