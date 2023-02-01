Tyre Nichols: Kamala Harris and Al Sharpton to attend funeral

The family of Tyre Nichols, an unarmed black man who died shortly after he was beaten by police officers in Memphis, will lay him to rest on Wednesday.

The Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for the 29-year-old father during the funeral at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. Ben Crump, a lawyer for the family, will also deliver a “call to action”, he said.

“What happened to Tyre is a disgrace to this country,” Mr Sharpton said during a vigil on Tuesday night.

Among those attending the funeral will be Vice President Kamala Harris, the White House said. Ms Harris spoke with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, Mr Nichols's mother and stepfather, on Tuesday. Relatives of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, whose deaths sparked the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, will also attend.

Mr Nichols died on January 10, three days after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop for alleged reckless driving.

Five of the officers involved in the incident, who were also black, were arrested for second-degree murder and other charges. Additional police officers and emergency workers have either been fired or suspended.

The city also disbanded the so-called Scorpion Unit, a special police force whose members were involved in the beating.

Video footage released by the city showed Mr Nichols being stunned, punched in the face, kicked and beaten with a baton. Nichols repeatedly shouted for his mother as he was being beaten, who lived just two blocks away.

The video ended showing Mr Nichols handcuffed and sitting against a police car as he waited for close to a quarter of an hour to receive medical attention.

Mr Crump described the altercation as a lynching.

“How can you say that this wasn't torture what they had Mr Nichols endure?” Mr Crump told CNN.

“We have to call out the severity at which police officers engage with unarmed black citizens as nothing more than exactly what it is. It's a lynching.”

President Joe Biden called the video horrific and called for a transparent investigation.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a beloved child and young father,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

Mr Nichols, father to a four-year-old boy, was born in Sacramento, California, before moving to Memphis, Tennessee, in 2020.

Jamal Dupree, Mr Nichols's brother, on Tuesday night said he wished he could have been there to save Mr Nichols.

“I’ve been fighting my whole life and the one fight I needed to be here for, I wasn’t here,” Mr Dupree said.

Keyana Dixon, Mr Nichols's sister, attended a separate vigil on Monday night in Sacramento, The Sacramento Bee reported.