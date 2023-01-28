Memphis releases videos showing deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols

The US city of Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday released videos showing a brutal police beating of unarmed black man Tyre Nichols, by five black police officers, just days before he died.

Video footage from January 7 showed police pulling over Mr Nichols for alleged reckless driving and soon after officers pulling him out of his car to the ground.

“I'm just trying to get home,” Mr Nichols is heard saying before he ran away. He later yells repeatedly for his mother.

This still image from bodycam video released on January 27, 2023, shows Tyre Nichols being ordered to get on the ground by police officers, in Memphis, Tennessee. AFP

Further videos show other officers confronting Mr Nichols after he ran away from where he was first stopped, using pepper spray and a Taser on him.

Officers also beat Mr Nichols in the face multiple times while he was restrained, the footage shows. An officer is seen using a baton to strike Mr Nichols.

Later, surveillance video shows Mr Nichols seated on the ground, propped up against a police car while handcuffed, as a group of officers stand around talking and not providing medical help.

Mr Nichols, 29, died in hospital three days after the January 7 arrest.

The five police officers involved were arrested and charged on Thursday with second degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis told The Associated Press in an interview before the videos were released that the officers' actions were "heinous, reckless and inhumane".

She also said her department was unable to find video proof that Mr Nichols was recklessly driving, which was used as reasoning for the police stop.

“All we know is the amount of force that was applied in this situation was over the top,” she said.

Ahead of the videos' release, the city and the country prepared for any potential protests in response.

In Memphis, local news reported protesters briefly shut down all lanes of traffic on a bridge off a major highway.

A small group of protesters also gathered outside the White House, Reuters live video from Washington showed.

President Joe Biden spoke with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, Mr Nichols's mother and stepfather, on Friday night, the White House said, when he offered them his condolences and “commended the family's courage and strength”.

Mr Biden later issued a statement calling for peaceful protests and a full investigation into the beating.

“Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols’ death,” he said.

“It is yet another painful reminder of the profound fear and trauma, the pain, and the exhaustion that black and brown Americans experience every single day.”