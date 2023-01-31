Tyre Nichols: More Memphis police and health workers disciplined

Two additional Memphis, Tennessee, police officers were suspended on Monday for their roles in the arrest and brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after, a police department spokeswoman said.

Karen Rudolph said Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty while the arrest was being investigated and pending an administrative hearing. They did not identify the seventh officer suspended.

The Memphis Fire Department also said it had fired two emergency medical technicians and an emergency vehicle driver who responded, saying an investigation found they failed to provide enough care.

Five other officers have already been fired from the police force and charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression.

The new suspensions and firings came after video footage of the beating was publicly released on Friday to a nation keen to learn more of Mr Nichols's death, and distraught over continuous acts of police violence.

The death marked the latest high-profile instance of police officers accused of using excessive force in the deaths of black people and other minorities in recent years.

Mr Nichols repeatedly cried, "Mom! Mom!" as five Memphis officers pummelled him with kicks, punches and batons after a January 7 traffic stop, video showed.

Meanwhile, Mr Nichols's mother and stepfather have accepted an invitation by a US member of Congress to attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on February 7.

The Congressional Black Caucus also said it was in talks with the White House about a meeting to discuss police reform.

The Caucus "takes its role to advocate for the safety and protection of the people in our communities very seriously", it said on Sunday.

"To that end, CBC is requesting a meeting with the President this week to push for negotiations on much-needed national reforms to our justice system — specifically, the actions and conduct of our law enforcement."

Mr Biden spoke on Friday to Mr Nichols's mother, RowVaughn Wells, and his stepfather, Rodney Wells, to send his condolences and support.

Ms Wells hoped the tragedy could lead to a "greater good," the family's lawyer said.

There are calls by some, including Mr Biden, to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, while activists say it is not enough.

Agencies contributed to this report