Biden to discuss Ukraine after Germany approves Leopard tank deliveries

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks on continued US support for Ukraine on Wednesday, after a breakthrough in Kyiv's calls for tanks from its western allies.

Germany earlier said it would send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, overcoming a months-long impasse that left western defence leaders unable to make an announcement about tank deployments when they met at the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany last week.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision also clears the way for other countries, such as Poland, to send their German-made Leopards to Ukraine.

Berlin's decision defies warnings from Russia that allowing the transfer of the Leopards would "bring nothing good to the future relationship” between Berlin and Moscow.

Several US media outlets on Tuesday cited anonymous sources saying that Washington could announce Abrams deliveries to Ukraine as soon as this week.

Those reports followed bipartisan calls for those deliveries from leading senators in Washington.

Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal, who visited Ukraine last week, said on Tuesday the beleaguered nation urgently needed tanks.

“Seldom in the history of modern warfare has so much depended on so few tanks,” Mr Graham said.

Britain has already agreed to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. For months, pressure has been building on the Pentagon to send Abrams M1 tanks and for Germany to provide Leopard 2s.