Zelenskyy says he need tanks as US kicks off crucial meeting with $2.5 billion package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday thanked western allies for their latest military assistance packages, but said his country needs tanks — not him saying thank you — to repel Russian invaders.

Mr Zelenskyy made his appeal by video-link to a US-led gathering of defence ministers of Nato and other countries at Ramstein airbase in Germany.

“It is in your power to make a Ramstein of tanks, and not to bargain about the different number of tanks but open up [a supply] that will stop Russian evil” Mr Zelenskyy told the defence chiefs.

“I can thank you hundreds of times, but hundreds of thank yous are not hundreds of tanks. I can’t use words instead of guns that are needed against Russian artillery.

“Every unit helps to save our people from terror, but time remains a Russian ally.

“We have to speed up,” he added.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin kicked off the Ramstein meeting with a new package of military hardware worth $2.5 billion.

The package includes additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, eight Avenger air defence systems and 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and ammunition.

This is the 30th US package to Ukraine since Russia invaded 11 months ago, said officials.

It brings total US security assistance to Ukraine to more than $26.7 billion, said Mr Austin. The US will also provide Ukrainian forces with combined arms and joint manoeuvres training.

“Russia is regrouping recruiting and trying to re-equal. This is not a moment to slow down it’s a time to dig deeper,” said Mr Austin.

“The Ukrainian people are watching us, the Kremlin is watching us, and history is watching us,” he said.

A number of western nations offered new shipments of weapons before the gathering.

Finland announced on Friday a €400 million ($433 million) military aid package, but said it would not include German Leopard tanks, which Kyiv is keen to acquire.

Pressure is increasing on Germany to allow the re-export of the tanks, with Poland’s Prime Minister on Thursday saying that he would send the tanks to Ukraine, even without Germany’s approval.

Germany’s Leopard 2 is the only European-made tank that has the capacity to be scaled up easily and enable large-scale training of armed forces.

There is also easy access to ammunition and spare parts.

The Kremlin's spokesman said on Friday that western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and that they would add to the problems of the Ukrainian people.

The West has a “dramatic delusion” that Ukraine can win on the battlefield against Russia, the Kremlin said.

“We see an adherence to the dramatic delusion about the possibility of Ukraine having success on the battlefield,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He claimed that the war was “——developing in an upward spiral” for Moscow.

Defence experts previously told The National that Ukraine is under intense pressure to prepare for a possible new Russian offensive in the coming months.

Ukraine needs a large number of capabilities, including artillery support and tanks, said experts.