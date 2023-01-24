US sanctions Lebanese money exchanger over alleged Hezbollah ties

The US on Tuesday sanctioned a Lebanese money exchange firm for alleged ties to Hezbollah.

CTEX and its founder Hassan Moukalled were sanctioned by the Treasury Department, which said the firm allows Hezbollah to carry out financial exchanges.

The Treasury also sanctioned Mr Moukalled’s sons.

​​“Today, the Treasury Department is taking action against a corrupt money exchanger, whose financial engineering actively supports and enables Hezbollah and its interests at the expense of the Lebanese people and economy,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

Rayyan and Rani Moukalled are accused of enabling their father's work and having links to the militant group.

CTEX is owned by Lebanon's Central Bank, according to the Treasury.

Earlier this month, Washington appealed for information on two Lebanese men accused of being financiers for Hezbollah.

The Rewards for Justice programme is offering up to $10 million for information on businessmen Ali Saade and Ibrahim Taher, who “use their businesses to help finance the Hezbollah terrorist organisation”.

In December, the US sanctioned Lebanese-based individuals and companies it said provide financial services and weapons abilities to the group.

Hezbollah, founded by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 1982, has been designated as a terrorist group by the US and other western nations.