Leopards, Abrams and Challengers: A look at the tanks Ukraine wants from the West

As Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on Friday read off the military equipment that western defence ministers meeting in Germany had pledged to Ukraine, Leopard 2 tanks were notably not mentioned.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pleaded with western allies to send tanks as the war against Russia rages. But a stand-off between the US and Germany could stall, or even block, Mr Zelenskyy from receiving the equipment he so desires.

German defence officials have said they would not send their Leopard tanks to Kyiv's defence unless Washington sends its M1 Abrams tanks. The US contends, however, that the Abrams is not the correct tool for the conflict as it is difficult to operate and needs a lot of fuel.

The UK said it would deliver 14 Challenger 2 tanks to aid in Ukraine's counter-offensive.

Mr Zelenskyy said there was “no alternative” if tanks are not delivered to aid in Ukraine's defence.

Leopard 2

The Leopard 2 is a German-made battle tank that is used by armies throughout Europe and in Canada.

The tank is armed with a 120mm smoothbore cannon and can fire at a range of up to 450km. The Leopard 2 is also armed with two machine guns.

A Leopard 2 A6 battle tank participates in a training exercise in Niinisalo, Finland. Bloomberg

The Leopard 2 is manned by a four-person crew: a commander, a gunner, a loader and a driver.

It can travel up to 70kph, allowing it to move speedily even on rough terrain, and it operates on a 1,500 horsepower engine using diesel fuel.

Berlin must give its consent for other nations to export the German-made vehicles to Ukraine. There are about 2,000 Leopard tanks across Europe, CNN reported.

M1 Abrams

The M1 Abrams tank is a third-generation battle tank that, like the Leopard, has a 120mm cannon.

The US Army's preferred battle tank, the M1 Abrams has a range of about 430km and a maximum speed of 67kph. Similar to the Leopard 2, the M1 Abrams is operated by a four-person crew.

An M1 Abrams tank fires a round during a military exercise in the Tan-Tan region in south-western Morocco. AFP

But unlike the German-made machine, the M1 Abrams relies on a 1,500 horsepower turbine engine, which is filled with jet fuel, though the tank can run on diesel.

The Pentagon has cited the different types of fuel as a reason why Leopard tanks are the easier of the two vehicles to provide to Ukraine.

The 55-tonne tank is protected by special armour made of steel and ceramic tiles. One of the features of the tank is the Inter-Vehicle Information system, which enables automatic and continual exchange between vehicles.

Challenger 2

In service with the British Army and the Royal Army of Oman, the Challenger 2 is designed for use in direct-fire zones.

Unlike the Leopard 2 and Abrams models, the Challenger features a 120mm rifled gun and has a range of up to 500km. It is also armed with a 7.62mm chain gun and a 7.62mm machine-gun.

British Army servicemen with a Challenger 2 at Tapa military camp, Estonia. EPA

The Challenger is powered by a 1,200 horsepower diesel engine and moves at a top speed of 56kph. It weighs 62.5 tonnes with the option to have additional armour applied.

British forces have used the Challenger 2 in Bosnia, Kosovo and Iraq.