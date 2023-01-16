Close call at New York airport as two planes narrowly miss

Officials are investigating a close call at a New York airport between a plane that was crossing a runway and another that was preparing for take-off.

“(Expletive)! Delta 1943, cancel take-off clearance! Delta 1943, cancel take-off clearance!” an air controller said in an audio recording of Air Traffic Control communications when he noticed the other plane, operated by American Airlines, crossing in front.

The recording was made by LiveATC, a website that monitors and posts flight communications.

Delta Air Lines' departing Boeing 737 plane then came to a safe stop on the John F Kennedy International Airport runway as the other crossed in front on Friday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

Brian Healy, a passenger on the Delta flight, said at first he thought the abrupt stop was a mechanical issue.

“There was this abrupt jerk of the plane, and everyone was sort of thrust forward from the waist,” he recalled.

“There was an audible reaction when the brakes happened, like a gasp. And then there was a total silence for a couple of seconds.”

Mr Healy, who was travelling with his husband for their winter getaway to the Dominican Republic, said it wasn’t until he was scrolling on Twitter the next day that he realised the gravity of what could have happened on that runway.

“The pilot made the call to only share information on a need-to-know basis, and that was absolutely the right call, because it would’ve been pandemonium,” he said.

John Cox, a retired pilot and professor of aviation safety at the University of Southern California, said he thought the controller “made a good call to reject the take-off.”

He said the rejected take-off safety manoeuvre, which is when pilots stop the aircraft and discontinue the take-off, is one they are “very, very familiar with.”

“Pilots practice rejected take-off almost every time they get to the simulator,” he said.

The Delta plane stopped about 300 metres from where the American Airlines plane had crossed from an adjacent taxiway, according to the FAA statement.

The plane returned to the gate, where the 145 passengers deplaned and were provided overnight accommodation, a Delta spokesperson said. The flight to Santo Domingo Airport in the Dominican Republic took off on Saturday morning.

The FAA said it would investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board also said it was looking into the case.