Female ISIS leader to be sentenced in US Court

A Kansas woman who pleaded guilty to supporting ISIS in Syria is set to be sentenced on Tuesday at a courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.

Court documents show Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, travelled to Syria “for the purpose of committing or supporting terrorism". She pleaded guilty to terrorism charges in June and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Fluke-Ekren, who is fluent in Arabic, moved to Egypt in 2008 and then to Libya in 2011 before travelling to Syria, where she joined ISIS.

The Justice Department said Fluke-Ekren led a battalion known as “Khatiba Nusaybah, where she trained women on the use of automatic firing AK-47 assault rifles, grenades and suicide belts".

She is believed to have provided military training to more than 100 women and girls, some as young as 10.

At its peak in 2014, ISIS controlled one third of Iraq and Syria, a land mass the size of Britain, and governed more than 10 million people.

While in Syria, Fluke-Ekren reportedly spoke of a desire to commit an attack on a US college campus, the Justice Department said.

Her position within ISIS appears to have been a point of pride for the terrorist group, a detention memo published this year claimed.

A witness described Fluke-Ekren as being “‘off the charts’ and an ‘11 or a 12’ on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being extremely radicalised,” first assistant US attorney Raj Parekh wrote in the memo.

