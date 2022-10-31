UN renews mandate for Somalia mission for another year

The UN Security Council on Monday voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the assistance mission in Somalia for another year, while voicing concern over the continued threats posed by Al Shabab militants.

The resolution encouraged the UN mission to provide necessary assistance in Somalia, including by “ensuring timely, balanced support to areas newly, or recently recovered from Al Shabab."

Somalia's ambassador to the UN, Abukar Dahir Osman, said the UN's mission should be protecting the country's territorial integrity.

"It's essential to create an environment capable of advancing government's efforts to achieve the country's political stability, security and sustainable development," Mr Osman said.

On Saturday, two car bombs exploded near Somalia’s education ministry in the capital Mogadishu, killing at least 100 people.

The blasts happened within minutes of each other, destroying buildings and vehicles in the vicinity.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud blamed Al Shabab, an affiliate of Al Qaeda.