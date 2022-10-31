Bidens mark Halloween with trick-or-treaters at White House

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday hosted the children of local firefighters, nurses, police officers and National Guard members for Halloween trick-or-treating at the White House.

Mr Biden appeared not to be in costume while Ms Biden wore a purple wig and a pair of butterfly wings.

It was the Bidens’ first time welcoming trick-or-treaters as president and first lady.

They were in Europe for Halloween last year, their first in the White House, but they had the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the executive mansion lit up in orange for the spooky holiday.

About 5,000 guests — children and their adult chaperones — streamed through the gates to the south side of the White House, where Mr Biden and his wife handed out treats as part of this year’s “Trick-or-Treating in the President and First Lady’s Neighbourhood”.

The visitors had been were invited through local community groups, organisations and labour unions, the White House said.

The president and the first lady handed out fun-size candy bars and boxes of Hersey Kisses.

Halloween has been celebrated at the White House since the mid-20th century, the White House Historical Association reported.

The White House website this year showed a bat flying over the site's logo.

Can you spot the bat on https://t.co/yqW3n4FGke?



Happy Halloween 🦇 pic.twitter.com/3mY944SrFR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 31, 2022

The Associated Press contributed to this report