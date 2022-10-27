Joe Biden touts future of electric vehicles on 'Jay Leno's Garage'

President Joe Biden put his car-driving skills to the test during an appearance on a US television show in which he also talked about the future of electric vehicles in the country.

Appearing on the season finale of Jay Leno's Garage on Wednesday, Mr Biden got behind the wheel of his green 1967 Corvette Stingray convertible at a Secret Service training facility, with a close-up of the speedometer showing he was travelling at up to 190 kilometres per hour.

The episode also featured the son of late former secretary of state Colin Powell, Michael Powell.

During his time on the show, Mr Biden discussed the future of electric cars in the US.

Driving in an electric 1978 Ford F100, Mr Biden touted the ways the bipartisan infrastructure bill and Inflation Reduction Act could reduce CO2 emissions.

The infrastructure bill provides $7.5 billion to build a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the nation.

“We’re talking about putting 500,000 charging stations and the money for those charging stations in that bill, in addition to the charging stations individual companies are putting in,” Mr Biden told Leno.

“It's a game changer.”

“It’s the new hot rodding.”



President Joe Biden goes for a ride with Jay in an electrified 1978 Ford F100 on an all-new episode of @LenosGarage on TONIGHT at 10pm ET on CNBC. pic.twitter.com/DtYaQLoW1C — CNBC (@CNBC) October 26, 2022

Mr Biden's appearance on Jay Leno's Garage is part of a continuing effort to link his car obsession with his administration's push to promote a shift to electric vehicles.

“You all know I’m a car guy,” he said at the Detroit Auto Show in September.

Mr Biden last year set the goal of having electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids represent half of new US vehicles sales by 2030.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report