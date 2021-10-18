Colin Powell, former US military chief and secretary of state, dies of Covid

Retired general Colin Powell, the former US secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who served under both Bush presidents, has died of complications from Covid-19, his family said on Monday. He was 84.
"He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Centre for their caring treatment," a family message on his Facebook page said.
"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American."
As a four-star army general, he was chairman of the military's Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George HW Bush during the 1991 Gulf War in which US-led forces expelled Iraqi troops from neighbouring Kuwait.
Gen Powell, a moderate Republican and a pragmatist, later served as secretary of state under President George W Bush.