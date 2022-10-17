US citizens detained in Iran safe after Evin prison fire

American citizens being held in Iran’s Evin prison were not hurt when a deadly fire broke out at the notorious detention centre, the US Department of State said on Monday.

“The detained US citizens in Iran are accounted for and they are safe,” said Vedant Patel, a spokesman at the State Department.

Eight people have been confirmed killed in the fire, which broke out during a fight between prisoners in a sewing workshop, according to Iran's judiciary.

On Monday, Iran's chief justice blamed “enemy agents” for being behind the fire, which occurred as anti-government protests engulfed the country.

Several Americans are being held in Iran. These include Emad Sahrgi, an Iranian-American detained since 2018, and Siamak Namazi, a dual citizen who was recently released on furlough only to be returned to Evin prison last week.

The State Department once again called on Iran to release “all wrongfully detained US citizens”, Mr Patel said.