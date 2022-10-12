US citizen Siamak Namazi returned to prison in Iran

Siamak Namazi, an Iranian American detained in Iran, has been sent back to prison after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps did not extend his furlough.

Mr Namazi, who has been held in Iran on espionage charges for nearly seven years, was recently released on furlough.

His father Baquer Namazi, who had been under house arrest, was allowed to leave Iran after six years to receive medical treatment.

The elder Namazi travelled to Abu Dhabi, where he is being treated at the Cleveland Clinic.

Siamak Namazi's return to Evin prison came as a blow to his family. After years of hoping, they had finally felt progress in a difficult case that the US State Department has been unable to resolve.

“I was genuinely hopeful for the first time that my father’s departure was the beginning of a new, less painful chapter in the struggle to make our family whole again," Siamak Namazi’s brother Babak said.

"But Siamak’s return to Evin has shattered that hope."

Mr Namazi is one of four Iranian Americans being held in Iran.