Iran's Evin prison fire death toll increases to eight

Eight people have been confirmed dead at Tehran's Evin prison, Iran's judiciary said on Monday.

Four more people died overnight in hospital following the fire at the facility notorious for human rights abuses and treatment of political prisoners.

Six others are still in hospital, said news outlets affiliated to Iran's judiciary and the IRGC, which operates high-security wings in Evin where prisoners are kept in solitary confinement.

The judiciary's Mizan news said all eight were imprisoned for theft.

The fire was the result of a fight between prisoners in a sewing workshop, Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansouri said.

Activists abroad and former inmates are sceptical of the official version of events.

In social media footage, gunshots could be heard as a fire blazed at the prison in the north of the capital.

The incident occurred as Tehran scrambles for authority amid widespread protests that have continued for the fifth week.

The protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in morality police custody.

Hundreds of people arrested during the protests, including university students, have been sent to the Evin prison, which is known for holding some of the country's most prominent lawyers and activists.

Inmates have been holding sit-ins and protests in solidarity with the protest movement that has seen more than 230 killed, according to human rights groups.

Dozens of dual and foreign nationals have been held at the prison, including Iranian-British dual citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who spent months in solitary confinement at Evin and has spoken about abuse she suffered from prison staff.

She was on house arrest until her release in March.

Activist and former Evin inmate Atena Daemi said injured prisoners had been returned to the facility without treatment.

Inmates fear being transferred to solitary confinement or interrogated over the incident, she said on Twitter.

Others have told relatives they were hit with tear gas in their cells.

Families of inmates gathered on Sunday near the prison hoping for news of their loved ones inside.

Masoumeh, 49, who only gave her first name, told AP her son, 19, was taken to the prison two weeks ago after taking part in the street protests.

“I cannot trust news about his health, I need to see him closely,” she said.

Last year, leaked video footage from the prison showed guards beating inmates, prompting renewed concerns from rights groups.

The surveillance footage was likely just the tip of the iceberg, Human Rights Watch said.

Political prisoners held at Evinoften face serious abuse, including prolonged solitary confinement, use of blindfolds, and torture, it said.