Fat Bear Week announces its chubby champion

A new champion has been declared as the chunkiest bear of them all at Katmai National Park and Preserve in southern Alaska.

Bear 747 was crowned the winner after defeating its challenger, Bear 901, in Fat Bear Week.

An animal so large it was named after a jumbo jet, Bear 747 celebrated its second Fat Bear Week title — after also emerging victorious in 2020.

THIS 747 IS CLEARED FOR LANDING. Introducing your 2022 👑 Fat Bear Week champion. pic.twitter.com/gVCzhYeX5n — explore.org (@exploreorg) October 12, 2022

Few brown bears grow up to be the size of Bear 747, according the bear's profile on explore.org.

Since he was first identified in 2004, Bear 747 has grown to weigh as much as 636 kilograms — making it one of the largest brown bears on Earth.

Bear 747 fished almost every day in Brooks Falls, Alaska, between June and mid-September.

The annual Fat Bear Week competition, where voters select their favourite grizzly predator, gives audiences a chance to learn about the bears and Katmai National Park.

This year's vote tally surpassed more than one million, smashing last year's record by more than 200,000 votes.