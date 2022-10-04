Biden promises Ukraine's Zelenskyy more Himars in $625m military aid

US President Joe Biden told Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that America would deliver an additional $625 million military aid package to Kyiv that would include more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars), the White House said.

The latest drawdown includes four Himars rocket launchers and ammunition, 16 Howitzers and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday.

“President Biden pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression for as long as it takes,” the White House said.

Washington and Kyiv officials have both hailed the capabilities of the Himars in Ukraine's defence against Russian aggression.

Last week the US Congress approved an additional $12.3 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine. The legislation gives Mr Biden the authorisation to draw down up to $3.7bn for the transfer of Ukrainian weapons from US supplies.

Mr Biden also told Mr Zelenskyy that the US remained committed to punishing those who provide support to Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory.

In the call between the two leaders, and joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Mr Biden said that the US would never recognise Moscow's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

“President Biden also affirmed the continued readiness of the United States to impose severe costs on any individual, entity, or country that provides support to Russia’s purported annexation,” the White House said.

The US last week imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian individuals and entities after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he had annexed the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Mr Biden also highlighted US-led efforts to support Ukraine's fight for freedom and democracy, “as enshrined in the United Nations Charter”, the White House said.

The US has committed more than $16.8bn in military assistance to Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 24, according to a Pentagon fact sheet.