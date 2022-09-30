Biden condemns Russian attempt to annex Ukraine territory

US President Joe Biden condemned Russia's attempt to annex parts of Ukraine's territory, calling Moscow's actions a breach of international law.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier on Friday that Moscow had annexed the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

“Make no mistake: these actions have no legitimacy," Mr Biden said in a statement.

"The United States will always honour Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders."

Mr Biden also announced a new tranche of sanctions against Russia that would be enacted "together with our allies and partners".

“These sanctions will impose costs on individuals and entities — inside and outside of Russia — that provide political or economic support to illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory," he said.

