UNGA: Joe Biden and Liz Truss finally hold first meeting

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Liz Truss met for the first time on Wednesday, indicating continued strong relations between the countries.

"You’re our closest ally in the world," Mr Biden said to the new prime minister.

"We are steadfast allies," Ms Truss said before their meeting outside the UN General Assembly.

Mr Biden said they discussed Russia's continuing war on Ukraine, relations with China, Iran's nuclear programme and energy concerns.

"I've enjoyed working with [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken very closely in our response on Russia’s appalling war in Ukraine and making sure that we are supporting the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom," she said, referring to her work as foreign secretary.

The future of UK and Northern Ireland relations under Ms Truss was also brought up.

"We both are committed to protecting the gains of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland," Mr Biden said.

Ms Truss responded: "I'm looking forward to discussing the Belfast and Good Friday Agreement and how we make sure that's upheld into the future."

The two spoke earlier in September after Ms Truss began as prime minister, but did not have a chance for a formal meeting until Wednesday.

Mr Biden and Ms Truss briefly met at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, but they postponed a bilateral meeting until the UN assembly.

"We're very grateful for all the support that you've given us over what have been two very difficult weeks in the UK," she said.