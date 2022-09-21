Queen Elizabeth II remembered across the US

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-reigning monarch, was remembered in prayer services, sporting events and restaurants across the US after she was laid to rest on Monday.

On Wednesday, the National Cathedral in Washington held a service of thanksgiving in collaboration with the UK embassy in remembrance of the Queen.

Among those attending were Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the UK ambassador to the US, Dame Karen Pierce.

"As the Archbishop of Canterbury said, at the [Westminster] Abbey the other day, she served out of her religious faith," said the Rev Michael Bruce Curry.

"She served and dedicated her life to God and God's service."

The service, during which the first verse of the British national anthem God Save the King was sung, capped a 10-day period where the US paid tribute to the late monarch.

President Joe Biden led US tributes to the Queen after she died on September 8 at age 96. Mr Biden stopped at the UK embassy in Washington to sign a condolence book.

The Empire State Building is lit up in purple in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth, in Manhattan, New York. Reuters

A moment of silence was held before Ons Jabeur's semi-final match against Caroline Garcia at the US Open in Flushing, New York.

There were also tributes from professional sport teams including the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Chicago White Sox.

On the island of Manhattan, British grocer Myers of Keswick paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth by placing a portrait of her in its store window.

Other British establishments honouring her memory included Ye Olde King’s Head in Santa Monica, California, and the Queen Vic Pub in Washington, which opened at 5.30am on Monday so patrons could watch the Queen's funeral.

Lisa Powers sets up a display of roses and candles beside a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II outside a British pub in Santa Monica, California. AFP

In Georgia, Rukhsana Aguilar, owner of specialty food store Taste of Britain, said she was devastated by the news of the death.

And in Florida, The Kings Head baked the Queen of Puddings, a classic British dessert, in her honour.

Although it has been more than two centuries since the US was ruled by the British monarchy, more than 10 million Americans tuned in to watch Queen Elizabeth's funeral, preliminary data from ratings tracker Nielsen showed, indicating that many still have a strong interest in the royal family.

