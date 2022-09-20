Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: extraordinary images from an extraordinary day

Britain laid to rest its longest-serving monarch on Monday in a spectacular ceremony that was watched by millions of people around the world.

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of central London for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, the first such occasion for more than 50 years.

Images show the poignancy of the occasion, which was marked by careful military choreography and the centuries-old pageantry of Britain's royal family.

These traditions included the presence of the symbolic Imperial State Crown and orb and sceptre, which took centre stage on the queen's coffin during her funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The funeral procession also took in the awe-inspiring sights of the capital. These included the abbey, Buckingham Palace and The Mall, as the royal family and members of the armed forces accompanied the queen to her final resting place at Windsor Castle.

There was also some profound personal symbolism on display, including the appearance of the queen's beloved Fell pony Emma and her renowned corgis. The late monarch's beloved dogs waited for the funeral cortege to arrive at Windsor Castle.