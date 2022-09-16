Judge blocks review of classified records seized from Trump home

A US judge on Thursday refused to let the Department of Justice resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from former president Donald Trump's Florida estate in a continuing criminal investigation.

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon also appointed Senior District Judge Raymond Dearie of New York as a third party to review the seized records for material that could be privileged and kept from federal investigators.

Expand Autoplay A redacted FBI photograph of classified documents recovered from a container in former president Donald Trump's estate at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Reuters

Mr Dearie will be responsible for reviewing the documents taken during the August raid of Mar-a-Lago and separating any that may be covered by claims of privilege.

It is not clear how long this will take but the special master process has already delayed the investigation, with a judge in Florida directing the Justice Department to temporarily pause core aspects.

The Justice Department is investigating the storage of top-secret materials and other classified documents at the Florida property after Mr Trump left office.

The FBI says it recovered more than 11,000 documents from the home during its search, including over 100 with classification markings.

The Trump team recommended either Mr Dearie or a Florida lawyer for the job.

The Justice Department said that, in addition to the two retired judges whose names it submitted, it would also be satisfied with Mr Dearie's appointment.

Mr Dearie was the top federal prosecutor for the Eastern District of New York from 1982 to 1986, at which point he was appointed to the federal bench by then-president Ronald Reagan.

He has also served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which authorises Justice Department wiretap applications in investigations involving suspected agents of foreign powers.

Agencies contributed to this report