Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probably concealed and removed, Justice Department says

US government documents, including classified files, appear to have been moved from a storage room at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and concealed as part of a “likely” effort to obstruct a government investigation into the former president's potential mishandling of top secret documents, the Justice Department said in a new court filing.

The agency said more than 320 documents have now been removed from Mr Trump's home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Before the FBI's raid on August 8, it “uncovered multiple sources of evidence” showing that classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.

“The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the storage room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation,” the department said in its 36-page court filing.

A photograph released by the Justice Department shows some of the records found at Mar-a-Lago, with six of those documents bearing “Top Secret/SCI” or “Secret/SCI” classification markings. SCI stands for sensitive compartmented information.

Other documents spread out on the gaudily carpeted floor are whited out. Next to those documents is a cardboard box containing gold-framed photographs, including a cover of TIME magazine.

During its August 8 raid, The FBI seized 33 boxes and other items of evidence which contained more than one hundred classified records, including records at the highest classification levels, agency lawyers wrote in the court filing.

Supporters of former US president Donald Trump gather outside his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, after he said FBI agents raided it.

The Justice Department said it provided the new details on the background of the investigation to “correct the incomplete and inaccurate narrative set forth in plaintiff’s [Mr Trump's] filings”.

The court filing was in response to Mr Trump's request to appoint a special master, a third-party individual acting as an independent overseer of a case, to review documents taken by the FBI.

The Justice Department argued against the appointment of a special master, saying that the government records “do not belong to him (Mr Trump)”.

The Presidential Records Act, the agency said, makes clear that the US government has complete control over the records in question.

Furthermore, the Justice Department said, “the harms to the government and the public would far outweigh any benefit to plaintiff [Mr Trump]”.

Lawyers for Mr Trump claimed that the former president had wanted to protect some of the documents as part of executive privilege, which shields private communications. Mr Trump has also, without evidence, claimed to have declassified the records.

However, the Justice Department refuted those claims.

“When producing the documents, neither counsel nor the custodian asserted that the former president had declassified the documents or asserted any claim of executive privilege,” prosecutors wrote in the court filing.

An unsealed search warrant earlier this month showed that Mr Trump is being investigated for potentially violating the Espionage Act and for potentially obstructing justice.

Mr Trump claims the raid on his home was illegal and has tried to portray it as a politically motivated stunt by President Joe Biden and the Justice Department.