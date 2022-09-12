Nine French bulldog puppies stolen from California home

Police are investigating the theft of nine French bulldogs stolen in the town of Northridge, local media reported, citing the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The victim whose dogs were stolen told the LAPD that the dogs had been left under the care of a friend.

The theft occurred at about 3pm local time on Sunday.

The victim's friend said two people wearing ski masks arrived at the residence and stole the puppies.

The dog-watcher was not injured during the theft, local media reported.

One of the thieves was described as being male, standing at 1.72 metres tall, and wearing a black ski mask, black trousers and a purple shirt.

The second thief was reported to have spoken Spanish during the theft. He was described as standing at 1.77 metres and also wearing a black ski mask.

